INEC registers 304 candidates for 2027 elections in Borno

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 304 candidates for various elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections in Borno State.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Borno, Malam Shuaibu Maina, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri.

According to Maina, the candidates comprise 13 governorship, 15 presidential, 28 senatorial, 57 House of Representatives and 191 State House of Assembly candidates.

He said the candidates were drawn from 17 political parties, including the Accord Party, Action Alliance, Action Peoples Party, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, Allied Peoples Movement, Labour Party and National Rescue Movement.

Others are the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Meanwhile, Maina said the commission had commenced the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) under the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise, with the exercise beginning at ward level on September 9.

He explained that the cards had been returned to INEC offices at the local government level for onward distribution to their owners, particularly those who registered during the first phase of the exercise.

Maina assured eligible registrants that the commission had made adequate arrangements to ensure they collected their PVCs before the 2027 general elections.

He urged residents who participated in the registration exercise to visit the appropriate INEC offices at their respective local government areas to collect their cards, stressing that a valid PVC was required to exercise their voting rights.