INEC reads riot act on over-voting, electoral fraud

The Akwa Ibom State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, has warned that cases of over-voting and other electoral frauds would be effectively dealt with during the 2023 general elections even as votes in the affected units would be cancelled.

The electoral umpire stated this while addressing a three-day sensitization workshop for political party leaders and INEC stakeholders on ‘The Electoral, Legal Framework and other Political Party Matters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Thursday.

According to him, the 2022 Electoral Act has changed the dynamics of elections in Nigeria, assuring that only votes cast by accredited voters would count during the 2023 general elections.

He however blamed the problems of litigations and other feuds amongst political parties on their ignorance concerning key provisions in the new Electoral Act, and expressed worry ahead of the 2023 general elections as the success of the contests could be marred by internal feuds amongst political parties, which have given rise to series of litigations.

“It is important to note that we now have the register of voters in electrical format. People do not still understand that the 2023 elections will be different. They believe things are going to be the way it was before.

“The issue of over-voting cannot happen anymore, they are gone. What I tell people at this point is that the human element, when it comes to elections, is gradually disappearing.

"The old electoral act talks about the number of registered voters in that polling unit, now we do not consider that but only the number of accredited voters on the day of the election, so if you have 99 accredited people to vote, and at the end, you have 100 votes, that result will be canceled.





“Some people are planning on how to buy votes but I will warm you. If you are a strategist working with your party, the issue of buying votes should be the last thing on your mind,” he added.

The REC warned politicians across all party divides against indulging in vote buying, stressing that the new electoral reforms make such malpractices unfashionable.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Election and Party Monitoring Commission (EPMC), Mr. Sam Olumekun, noted that the commission, as a regulatory agency for political parties, is focused on ensuring compliance with relevant laws.

In his keynote address, the Chief Technical Adviser (CTA) to INEC, Prof. Bolade Eyinla, urged all political parties to adhere strictly to rules and regulations guiding the 2023 general elections.