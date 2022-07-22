INEC publishes authentic list of Ebonyi governorship, state assembly candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on candidates of all the political parties in the state to move to the commission offices at the local government headquarters to confirm their names, ages and other credentials.

Hon. Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC, Ebonyi State, Dr Chukwuemeka Joseph Chukwu disclosed this on Friday while briefing Journalists on the publication of the list and particulars of the Governorship and State House of Assembly candidates for the 2023 general in the state.

According to Chukwuemeka, 12 candidates are contesting for the governorship position while 245 candidates are contesting for the House of Assembly.

His words, “In line with section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, and schedule of activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, the Commission will today 22 day of July, publish the list and particulars of the Governorship and State House of Assembly candidates in the 13 LGA INEC offices and the state Headquarters.

“Accordingly, all nominated candidates are advised to go to their various INEC offices in their Local Government Areas to verify their particulars.

“Meanwhile out of the 18 political parties existing in the country, 12 will be participating in the 2023 Governorship election in Ebonyi State. The 12 political parties are as follows AA, ADC, ADP, APC, APGA, APM, APP, LP, NNPP, NRM, PDP, and YPP.”

REC further noted that a total of 245 State House of Assembly candidates from 16 political parties shall be participating in the 2023 general election in the state.

“AA, ADP, APC, APGA, LP NNPP, NRM, and PDP has 24 candidates while ADP and ZLP have 23 and 14 candidates.

“Others are PSDP, 6, APP 4, APM 3 while PRP and YPP have one candidate each.”

Meanwhile, the Hon. REC appealed to qualified residents of the State who are yet to register or update their voter registration to use this window period to do so as there might not be any further extension after July 31.

“So far online registration in Ebonyi State as of 18 July 2022 stood at 274,376 while complete registration stood at 336,412. All those yet to collect their PVCs should visit their LG offices where they registered and pick theirs personally as there will be no room for proxy,” he said.

