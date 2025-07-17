INEC, Police strengthen ties for future elections in Sokoto

In a bid to bolster collaboration for future elections, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Umar Yusuf Garba, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy visit to the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police (CP), Ahmed Musa.

The high-level visit, held at the Police Command Headquarters in Sokoto, highlighted the growing synergy between electoral and security institutions in ensuring peaceful, free, and credible elections across the state.

According to a press statement signed by the spokesman of the command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, “Mr. Garba commended the Police Command for its unwavering support in maintaining peace and security, especially during election periods.

“He emphasised that effective collaboration between INEC and security agencies remains crucial to building public confidence in the electoral process.

“The support of the police has always been vital in our efforts to deliver credible elections. We value this partnership and seek to strengthen it further as we plan ahead,” he said.

In his response, CP Ahmed Musa expressed appreciation for the visit and reiterated the Command’s dedication to supporting INEC’s operations. He assured that the police would continue to provide adequate security for electoral officers, voting materials, and the electorate before, during, and after elections.

The visit concluded with goodwill messages and a symbolic group photograph, reflecting the mutual commitment to sustaining democratic ideals through cooperation and security.

DSP Ahmad Rufai, the Police Public Relations Officer, signed off on the press release on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

