Barely a week after the conclusion of the February 25 poll, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday night, declared the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for the Anambra North district, Dr Tony Nwoye, the winner of last Saturday’s senatorial election in the district.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered the results were announced after sorting out the initial problems at the Ogbaru wards.

The INEC Returning Officer for Anambra North, Prof. Kingsley Ubaorji of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, declared Nwoye the winner of the senatorial election at the Onitsha North Local Government Headquarters after

polling 94,779 votes to defeat the incumbent, Senator Stella Oduah of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 50,146 votes.

The wife of the immediate past governor of the state, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance scored 48,212 votes to come in the third place.

Ubaorji, therefore, declared and returned Tony Nwoye winner having satisfied the constitutional required number of valid votes cast for the election.

