Sandra Nwaokolo

Reports from Kano State indicate that the conduct of the ongoing general elections has been marred by the protests of some election officers who are aggrieved over the non-payment of their training allowances.

The protesters, comprising INEC ad-hoc staff, reportedly blocked voters from accessing polling units in Gwale Local Government Area of the state, thereby causing a delay in the commencement of voting at the Dorayi Karama voting centres.

According to eyewitnesses, the protesting officials, who were said to be in large numbers, lamented the non-payment of their training allowances, which amounted to N4000.

In a show of solidarity, they vowed not to allow election materials to be taken away until their demands were met.

The incident, which has caused a disruption in the election process, has raised concerns about the potential impact of such protests on the credibility and smooth conduct of the electoral exercise.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders and election observers alike are watching with keen interest to see how it will be resolved.

