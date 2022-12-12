INEC office attack in Imo, politically contrived ― Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has described the Monday attack on INEC headquarters in Owerri as politically contrived.

The Governor disclosed this to newsmen on Monday when he visited the Imo State Police Command headquarters in Owerri to see the dead bodies of the 3 killed hoodlums who carried out the attack on the INEC office

He assured to provide adequate security to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the planned distribution of the permanent voter’s cards, PVC, in the state.

He said: “You can see why INEC, is the target if you collaborate it with the past where I have continuously said that what is happening in the Imo state is politically contrived”.

The Governor pointed out that security agencies are prepared.

He said: “INEC is prepared and there will be an election in Nigeria. I was told the majority of them who came on this journey is lying critically ill, some are neutralised and others fled with gunshot injuries”.

The Governor said that the police and other sister agencies are also committed to ensuring the security of lives and properties in the state.

He said: “My assurance is that we will have a very beautiful environment for Christmas God’s willing. Because in everything we do on this earth the will of God must prevail”.

He said: this is a holy week. the period our lord Jesus Christ was born. The anointing and blessings bring peace in Imo”.

Uzodimma urged the people to come out and collect their PVC, assuring that there will be security agencies from the ward and local government areas to the state level.

He reminds the people that the collection of voters card is key and the government in collaboration with the security agencies will do its best.

