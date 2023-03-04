The Alabere of Abere community in Ede North Local Government of Osun State, Oba Adefemi Mutalib Adelakin Abiade II, speaks ahead of his formal coronation with SAM NWAOKO, on his plans for the community among others.

Sir, your experiences have changed from being a secular citizen to a traditional ruler. How has it been so far in terms of your experience on the throne?

It has been very interesting because I see this position as an opportunity for me to contribute my quota to the development of my people and my community. I also see the position as a service to God and humanity, so I don’t regret mounting the throne of my forefathers as a traditional ruler. Abere community, being the town that hosts the Governor’s office and state secretariat, I will do everything humanly possible to encourage workers to move to and develop Abere. Credible people establish companies and industries in other to further develop the community and boost the economy.

Since my early life I have been praying for a kind of leadership position that will make me to be a blessing to others and I thank God that it has now come to reality through this Obaship throne.

We hope that the 2023 general election would be concluded in the country next Saturday. What is your message as a father of all?

I want Nigerians to play politics according to the rules. Politics or elections should not be a do or die affair. Politicians should see an elective position as a call to service and winners should not see themselves as all-in-all but rather they should embrace their co-contestants and join hands for the development of the nation. Engagement of political thugs and all forms of hooliganism and killings should be stopped if really we want democracy to continue to thrive in Nigeria.

Our electoral body, I mean the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), must be seen to be thoroughly independent and transparent. It must not allow election rigging in Nigeria because this is what will make our votes to really count and make Nigerians to have trust in our electoral system. To the elected representatives, they should all try and fulfill their electoral promises and shun corruption and other forms of fraudulent practices while in office. Our government should also try and provide jobs for our youths because the devil finds work for idle hands. So this is the only major way to curb political thuggery, violence and other social vices that may be harmful to our democracy in Nigeria. Some people and traditional leaders, including the Olokosun of Edeland in Ede South Local Government, Alhaji Yakub Wakil, for his immense and useful contributions towards my success in this Obaship journey. Their pieces of advice have been greatly useful.

How did it feel when you were announced as the Oba among the contestants as the new Alabere of Abere?





Honestly, I felt very elated because I see the position as a call to the service of God and humanity through my people. Therefore, I became very determined and promise before man and God that I will use this position to bring rapid development to Abere community. Prevailing on the government to complement the efforts of my people in the area of social amenities provision, fastracking of infrastructural development to my area, ensuring of the security of lives and properties of my people, assisting the youths of my community to secure good jobs, encouragement of agricultural practice in other to boost food production and improve on the economy of Abere community and so on.

I want to also use this medium to express my sincere appreciation and thanks to my amiable royal father His imperial Majesty Oba Dr. Munirudeen Adesola Lawal Laminisa the 1st, the Timi of Edeland for his numerous good contributions and huge support. In fact, he is a royal father in a million. I pray that his reign over the entire Edeland shall continue to be peaceful and prosperous. I also appreciate governor of Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, for his prompt approval of the processes that brought about my appointment as the new Alabere. I also thank the chief of staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye who has also been very helpful in many aspects of our traditional and societal life as a people. I call on the indigenes of my community both at home and in the Diaspora and urge them to come home and join hands with me in the development of our dear community. We are open to investments and cooperation and therefore, I call on anyone who wishes to invest to come to Abere because there are enough land and other natural resources to accommodate their investment and the environment is safe and very conducive for investment. To all the chiefs in my community, I want to thank them for their maximum cooperation and I’m also appealing to them for their continuous cooperation and support.

With your formal coronation ceremony today, what are your expectations for that day?

I expect the people to make the ceremony a colourful one. I expect the people of Abere town to support a beautiful ceremony because many dignitaries from all walks of life will be in town to grace the event, and these include our special guest of honour, His Excellency, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, the executive Governor of Osun State and top government functionaries. Also the Paramount Ruler of Ede land and Royal Father of our Governor and the entire Ede community, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal Laminisa I. He will also be the royal host while Gen. Bashir Abiodun Adewinbi (Rtd) will be here as the chief launcher of our development programmes. There would be other notable dignitaries. The chairman of the day is Alhaji Hon. Kazeem Akinleye who is the chief of staff to the Governor.

