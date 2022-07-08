INEC indicts collation officers, politicians over reported past ugly experience

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has alleged some University lecturers who served as the collation officers in the previously conducted elections in some states aiding and abetting electoral-related offences in the country.

Recounting his experience, the outgoing Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Dr Mutiu Agboke in a lecture entitled, “2023 General Election: Stakeholders and INEC Preparation; Oyo State Perspective as parts of activities marking the 83rd birthday anniversary of the Chairman and founder of an Ibadan based radio station; Splash FM, High Chief Adebayo Akande and the 15th year anniversary of the station” at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan on Friday narrated how a particular collation officer queried the loss of a particular presidential candidate in Oyo State in 2019.

Agboke stated that an Electoral officer who was supposed to serve as an unbiased umpire put on the gab of a politician by querying the decision of the electorate to vote for a particular candidate in Oyo State.

He disclosed that his co-travellers came to his office to mount pressure on him not to announce the result in order for the entire state not to be engulfed in flame.

Responding to the narratives of the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Femi Bamiro on his experience as a Returning Officer, Agboke said, ‘some of your colleagues were destructive and are still destructive with no interest of the state at heart.

Imagine, one of your colleagues who was supposed to be an unbiased umpire was querying the loss of a particular presidential candidate in Oyo State in 2019. It took the firmness of all of us, (INEC staff) at ensuring that the right thing was done.

Agboke added that the conduct of free and fair elections in 2023 should not rest on the shoulders of the INEC alone, other relevant stakeholders have critical roles to play.

Decrying non-presence of the police at the event, the outgoing REC said the issue of security is sacrosanct, hence the need for the relevant security agencies, especially the police to up their game.

According to him, there is a need for the heavy presence of the police at the polling booths in order to curb the activities of the Electoral offenders, noting that INEC has no constitutional power to arrest electoral offenders but it can only prosecute.

He also stressed the need for the people to be optimistic on issues concerning the progress of the country, adding that it is wrong on the part of some people to have the impression that the 2023 general elections would not hold.

According to him, let us be optimistic. There is no problem that we had not encountered and surmounted as a nation. The election will be held in 2023. Winners and losers will emerge. Heaven will not fall.

On the activities of the hoodlums, Agboke hinted that the era of ballot stuffing, snatching and other related vices is over with the introduction of Biomodel Voters Accreditation System, (BIVAS).

He stated that, unlike the outdated Smart card Readers, BIVAS will capture both facial and fingerprints, as well input the total figure of votes cast at various polling centres and transmit electronically to the Collation centres.





Speaking on the readiness of Oyo state for the conduct of the 2023 general election, Agboke said with yet to collect over 700,000 Permanent Voter Cards, the residents seemed not to be ready.

He, therefore, called on Governor Seyi Makinde to declare a public holiday for the registration and collection of PVCs.

In his address, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan and Chairman of the occasion, Professor Femi Bamiro narrated his experience as Returning Officer and the pressure being mounted by the political class to alter election figures.

Professor Bamiro who lauded the developmental strides of the founder and Chairman of Splash FM, High Chief Akande for the choice of topic for the 2023 annual lecture series, especially with the coming 2023 general election stressed the need for collaborative support of the relevant stakeholders at ensuring hitch-free general elections.

In attendance at the event were; High Chief Eddy Oyewole, Chief Mrs Onikepo Akande, Basorun Kola Daisi, Professor Jide Owoeye, Mr Raphael Akpan, Mr, Dapo Jamiu, Chief Mrs Bola Doherty, Dr Kola Mosuro, Alhaja Olatoun Akande, Mr Bayo Akande Jnr, Alhaji S.T. Adepoju and host of others.

