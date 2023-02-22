By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Bauchi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness for a smooth conduct of the 2023 presidential election coming up this Saturday.

Voters Education officer of INEC in Bauchi, Adamu Gujungu Yusufari while speaking with Journalists on Wednesday said that already, all non-sensitive elections materials have been distributed to the Electoral Officers (EOs) of the 20 LGAs.

He added that as soon as the sensitive materials are ready after vetting them at the Bauchi branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), they will be distributed to the 20 LGAs with adequate security escort.

The Voter Education officer said that, “In sha Allah, the sensitive materials will be distributed tomorrow (Thursday). Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that they are safely delivered.”

According to him, “We have 5423 polling centers across the state and elections will take place in all of them. We have recruited enough personnel who will work at the centres”.

Adamu Gujungu however said that though there is cash crunch, it will not hinder the Commission from conducting the elections as scheduled because according to him, there is a way out of the cash crunch problem.

On security arrangements, he assured that, “We have made adequate security measures in collaboration with the security agencies in the state and we are working together for a successful conduct of the elections.”

