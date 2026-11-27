The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi State has held a stakeholders’ forum ahead of the forthcoming mock election scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Speaking at the forum, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Kebbi State, Abdullahi Muhammad Ibrahim, said the meeting was organised to sensitise stakeholders on the objectives of the mock election, explain the expected roles of participating institutions and strengthen collaboration for a successful exercise.

He said the mock election was an important preparatory exercise designed to test the Commission’s operational readiness, assess the functionality of electoral technology, evaluate personnel preparedness and identify possible challenges ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to him, the exercise will be conducted in two selected polling units in each of the 225 registration areas across Kebbi State’s 21 local government areas, bringing the total number of participating polling units to 450.

He said the arrangement was intended to provide reasonable geographical coverage across the state and enable the Commission to assess the effectiveness of its electoral processes under different operational conditions.

Ibrahim emphasised that the exercise was purely a technical and operational simulation and should not be misconstrued as an actual election or political contest.

He urged political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations and the media to support the exercise, sensitise their constituencies and provide constructive feedback.

He noted that, given the operational, logistical and security peculiarities of Kebbi State, effective collaboration, timely information sharing and adequate preparation were essential to achieving the desired objectives.