INEC fixes November 6 for Anambra State governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6, 2021 for the conduct of governorship election in Anambra State.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday.

Okoye further disclosed that the commission took the decision after a meeting in deference to certain provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act which stipulated that “election into the office of a state governor shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.”

His statement read in part: ” Constitutionally and statutorily, the tenure of the Governor of Anambra State will expire on the 17th March 2022 and the earliest date for the election into the office of governor, Anambra State, shall be 18th October 2021 and the latest date for the election shall be 15th February 2022.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred on it by the constitution, the Electoral Act and all other powers enabling it in that regard, the commission has fixed 6th November 2021 as the date for the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election. Consequently, the commission hereby issues the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.”

In the timetable unveiled by the electoral umpire, all political parties are expected to conduct their primaries and resolve disputes arising from such between 10th June and 1st July, 2021.

Candidates of the political parties that emerged from primaries are expected to formally commence campaigns on 8th August 2021 while the commission will publish final list of nominated candidates on 7th October, 2021.

The statement urged political parties to adhere strictly to the ‘timetable and schedule of activities for the election while it equally admonished them to conduct primaries that are rancour free.

