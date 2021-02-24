INEC fixes March 20 for Ekiti East constituency bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed March 20 for the conduct of bye-election in the Ekiti East Constituency 1 of Ekiti State.

The seat became vacant following the death of Honourable Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa Amos, member representing Ekiti East Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly and the subsequent declaration of vacancy for the constituency by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Rt. Honourable Funminiyi Afuye.

The commission in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, further disclosed that “political parties shall conduct their primaries between 26th February and 3rd March 2021 while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6 pm on the 8th March 2021. “

The Commission “enjoins all political parties intending to field candidates to pay close attention to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities and to conduct transparent and valid party primaries that meet the provisions of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended). Political parties must note that under section 31(8) of the Electoral Act, a political party that presents to the Commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the Constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500,000.00.”

The statement revealed that detailed Timetable and Schedule of activities has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

