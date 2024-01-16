The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is ready to hold rerun elections in Cross River state on February 3.

INEC State Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Antonia Nwobi, said this in a statement in Calabar on Tuesday.

Information made available to newsmen contained that the rerun is scheduled to take place in 34 polling units across Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency, Obanliku, and Yala two, State Constituency.

“Only voters with Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and those registered in the affected polling units are eligible to vote in the election. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be deployed for the election, with activities commencing at 8:30 a.m. and concluding by 2:30 p.m.

“However, individuals in the queue by or before 2:30 p.m. will be attended to by our officials,” she said.

She called on voters in the affected areas to turn out in large numbers and vote for their preferred candidates.

