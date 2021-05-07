INEC fixes bye-elections in Jigawa, Kaduna for June 19

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it would conduct bye-elections in the Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State and Sabon Gari Constituency, Kaduna State on June 19.

A statement signed by Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, declared a vacancy for Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, following the death, last month of the serving member for the Constituency, Honourable Yuguda Hassan Kila.

For Kaduna State, the Commission said it received notification from the House of Assembly which declared the seat of the member representing Sabon Gari State Constituency, Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, vacant.

According to Barrister Okoye, the vacancy occurred as a result of Honourable Shagali absence without just cause from one-third of the meetings of the Assembly for one year in contravention of Section 109 (1)[f] and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The statement further disclosed that “Political parties shall submit the names of their Polling Agents for the election to the INEC Electoral Officer for Gwaram Local Government Area on/or before 1st June 2021 and campaigns by political parties shall end on 17th June 2021.

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the bye-election has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and other social media platforms.”

INEC enjoined political parties willing to field candidates for the bye-election in Kaduna State to “submit the names of their Polling Agents for the election to the INEC Electoral Officer for Sabon Gari Local Government Area on/or before 1st June 2021 and campaigns by political parties shall end on 17th June 2021.”

For both elections, it “enjoins all political parties to strictly adhere to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities and avoid rancorous primaries and violence during the campaigns and throughout the electoral process.

“Political parties must pay attention to section 87 of the Electoral Act relating to the nomination processes and submit to the Commission the names and particulars of candidates that scored the majority of lawful votes and emerged from valid party primaries.”

