By: ‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to all the sixteen local government areas of the state ahead of the February 25 general election.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Professor Ayobami Salami who spoke on Wednesday at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Ado-Ekiti, during distribution of the materials to all the local councils of the state, explained that the commission is prepared to deliver credible election to Nigerians.

The distribution of the materials was witnessed by the security agents, party agents, accredited observers and other election stakeholders in the state.

Salami said, “The INEC Ekiti State is here with all the members of the inter agency Consultative Committee on Election Security and all the representatives of all the political parties and other stakeholders to witness distribution of the election sensitive materials to all the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.

“We have received all the sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the conduct of the election in the state. Before now, we have distributed the non-sensitive materials and today (Wednesday) we are distributing the sensitive materials also to all the local government areas in the state.

“Electoral officers in all local government areas are here with the vehicles to convey the materials so all the local governments of the state will receive their election materials today (Wednesday). The security agencies are also here to accompany the materials to the council and will keep watch over these materials until the day of election.”

Allaying the the fears of some people that the electoral may not hold, he said, “I want to assure you by the grace of God, come Saturday this week, the presidential election and national assembly election will hold and by this time next week, the new president of Nigeria and the elected members of the national assembly would have been declared.

“The cash and fuel scarcity will not affect the mobilization and all the activities of INEC, because as of now, we have received the necessary cash that we need to conduct this election and in terms of the logistics in respect of fuel we also have adequate fuel for all our activities. So in respect of either fuel or cash, we are good to go.”

Advising politicians and citizens to peaceful during the election, he said, “I want to advice the political parties to be law abiding and to charge their followers and supporters to embrace peace.

“Because anybody that tries to disrupt the peace during the election will have him or herself to blame. And I want to appeal to our people to come out enmass because adequate security have been made and provided for this election and people should come out and perform their civic responsibility because their vote will count, therefore people should come out on the day of election to elect the kind of leader they want.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE