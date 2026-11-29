The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned a website, neis.ng, over the publication of purported results of Saturday’s mock accreditation and election, warning the public to disregard the figures.

In a statement signed by Adedayo Oketola, Chief Press Secretary / Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman on Sunday, the Commission said the website is publishing purported results of the mock exercise and claiming that a named presidential candidate is leading.

INEC stated categorically that the website is not affiliated with, authorised by or connected to it in any way, and that the figures it displays are false and misleading.

“The mock exercise did not feature real political parties or candidates. It used pseudo names generated solely for the dummy ballot papers, which Nigerians saw during the exercise. The exercise was designed to test the Commission’s technology, processes and logistics, not to produce results for any candidate,” the statement said.

“Any claim that a candidate or party won, led or trailed in the mock exercise is therefore baseless, and any website or platform presenting such figures as mock election results is deceiving the public.”

The Commission urged Nigerians, political parties, candidates and the media to disregard the content of neis.ng and similar platforms, and not to share it.

It said it will continue to publish only verified information through its official channels, including inecnigeria.org, and its verified social media handles.

INEC added that it is reviewing the matter and reserves the right to take appropriate action against those responsible for spreading false election information.