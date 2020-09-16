INEC despatches sensitive materials to CBN Benin office

Ahead of Saturday’s Edo State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has delivered sensitive materials to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Benin.

The head of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC office in Benin, Mr Timidi Wariowei, confirmed that the materials have arrived at the local office of the apex bank.

Wariowei said: “We just went and inspected the sensitive materials in cartons, the ballot papers and the results sheets.

“The braille ballot guide for persons with disabilities especially the visually impaired has arrived.”

The spokesman said that all was set for the election, noting that from Thursday morning, as early as 7.30 am, the commission will start the distribution of the materials to the 18 Local Government Areas.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the state Inter-Party Advisory Council, Mr Kelly Ogbaloi, said party agents were invited by INEC to inspect the materials at the CBN.

“Everything is intact, we just inspected the materials and we are satisfied,” he said.

The Programme Manager, Yiaga Africa, an Election Monitoring Group, Mr Paul James remarked that the group was invited by INEC to inspect the sensitive materials at the CBN office, adding that by tomorrow (today) it will have a more detailed observation of the movement of the materials to Local Government Areas.

He said: “Today we are here to confirm if the materials have arrived and yes we have seen that the materials have actually arrived.”

According to James, as a group, we are happy with what we saw and we are also happy with the preparation and the progress so far for the election.

