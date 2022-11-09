INEC decries low collection of PVCs in Kogi

The Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC), Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet, has decried the low collection of PVCs, adding that 1, 939,350 people have registered for the 2023 general election in the state.

The REC made the disclosure at a maiden press briefing and lamented that residents of the state have not responded positively to INEC’s call for people to go and collect their PVCs.

Longpet said that since it commenced in September 2022, registered voters this year is more than the 1,646,350 voters recorded in 2019.

The REC noted that while the PVCs for those that registered between June 28th and July 31st will be ready this November, the commission he noted is working very hard to improve the process of PVC Collection and to ensure that Nigerians have a pleasant experience when they go collect their cards.

He said the commission is working with critical stakeholders to successfully undertake and ensure a hitch-free and credible 2023 general election.

While pointing out that the commission has successfully carried out the distribution of some sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, he said the training of personnel who would be handling some of the newly introduced technological devices that have been introduced through the electoral act 2022 is ongoing at national, zonal, state and local government levels.

The commissioner used the briefing to emphasize that there will be no going back on the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS) for voter accreditation as well as no going back on the electronic transmission of results to the INEC result Viewing Portal in real time on election day.

The commission he explained will in the next few days display the supplementary voter register in all the wards and local government areas of the state.

