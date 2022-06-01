INEC declares PDP primary election venue in Owerri legal, valid

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) has declared the just concluded Imo PDP PRIMARIES and the Owerri, Imo state capital as the venue of the exercise as legal and valid

The commission said the Owerri as the venue for the PDP primaries was duly approved by the commission.

INEC said the choice of Owerri as venue followed a letter by the National Chairman of PDP Senator Iyorchu Ayu dated May 18, titled venue for PDP primaries for Anambra and Imo.

The PDP National in the letter addressed it to said, “due to security situation in Anambra and Imo states, we are compelled to inform the commission that our primaries for various constituencies in both Imo and Anambra State will hold in their state capitals.”

Meanwhile, the commission has affirmed the spokesman of opposition parties Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as a duly elected candidate for Ideato North and South federal constituency.

The commission in a letter signed by its HOD EPM Bar V Nwakobia also affirmed the election of Christ Ogbu for Ideato South state constituency and Kanayo Nwankwo for Ideato North.





It also declared Hon. Jones Onyeriri duly elected candidate for Imo West Chief Emma Okewuluonu Imo North and Uche onyeagucha for Owerri Senatorial District.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…INEC declares PDP primary INEC declares PDP primary

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…INEC declares PDP primary INEC declares PDP primary