INEC debunks rumour of chairman’s resignation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that its chairman is set to resign.
INEC stated this on Saturday in a tweet on its official handle.
In the tweet, tagged ‘FAKE NEWS ALERT!’, the commission said its attention had been drawn to a misleading image alleging that the INEC chairman was set to resign.
“The claim is FALSE, FABRICATED AND MISLEADING,” INEC said.
The commission urged members of the public to disregard the report, refrain from sharing unverified information and rely solely on its official communication channels for authentic information.
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“Stop the spread of fake news,” it added.
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