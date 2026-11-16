INEC debunks claim BVAS can be remotely logged out, says offline upload intact

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked a video circulating on Instagram alleging that Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices would be remotely logged out before the end of voting time.

The commission described the claim as false and misleading.

In a post on its official X handle on Monday, INEC said its attention was drawn to the video alleging that “Before the end of voting time, they would log everybody out in BVAS.”

“The video makes a false, fabricated and misleading claim about the operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS),” the commission said.

Clarifying the operational procedures, INEC said each polling unit is assigned unique login credentials issued to the presiding officer on the eve of an election, which enable the official to log into the BVAS for voter accreditation and upload of results at the close of polls.

“The claim that the BVAS can be remotely logged out before the conclusion of accreditation and voting is FALSE. Only the Poll Official operating the device has the authority to log in or log out of the BVAS, whether during voter accreditation or the result upload process. There is no provision for remote log-out by any external individual or authority,” INEC said.

It also dismissed the claim that results uploaded offline are lost.

“Following the experience of the 2023 General Election, during which some Poll Officials were held hostage at their polling units because of their inability to upload results due to poor or non-existent network connectivity, the Commission upgraded the IReV application to incorporate an offline upload capability,” the commission said.

It explained that the enhancement enables officials in areas with poor or no network coverage to upload the polling unit result sheet offline in the presence of stakeholders at the polling unit.

“The uploaded result sheet remains securely stored on the BVAS pending successful transmission. As Poll Officials proceed from the polling unit to the Ward Collation Centre and the device reconnects to the internet, the result sheet is automatically transmitted to the IReV portal without requiring any further manual intervention,” INEC said.

The commission urged the public to disregard the video and rely only on its official channels for accurate information.