INEC confirms updated list of Edo PDP candidates for 2023

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INECs) in Edo State, Mr. Timidi Wariowei, on Thursday confirmed the updated version of the list of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) candidates for the 2023 general elections in the state.

The updated list, on Monday, generated controversy as to who the candidates were between the factions loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the National Vice Chairman, South-South, of the party.

Wariowei, in a telephone call, stated that the change was effected on INEC’s website, based on a court order.

He said: “Some people came to our office in Benin City to inquire about the authentic list of PDP’s candidates in Edo State for the 2023 general elections.

“When we checked INEC’s website, we discovered that there was an updated version of the list of PDP’s candidates for next year’s general elections in Edo State, strictly based on court order.

“I do not have information on when the list was updated, and I do not know which of the factions has its candidates on the just-updated list.

“I am not a politician. So, I can neither answer most of your questions nor provide the pieces of information that you require.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party in the state has thrown its weight behind the updated House of Representatives and Senatorial candidates’ list updated on the official website of INEC.

The updated list has now replaced the earlier candidates from the camp of the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Chief Dan Orbih with those on the side of the governor, Godwin Obaseki, which was earlier described in some quarters as fake.

The Edo State Chairman of the PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, when contacted on Thursday, said “The party is in line with the updated list, the updated list reflects the primaries conducted by the panel sent by the National Working Committee of the party to conduct the said primaries. They are the candidates that emerged from the primaries conducted by the panel sent by the NWC.”

The controversies continue as there are still cases in court about who are the authentic candidates of the PDP in the state for the various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

The controversies led to the candidate from both factions inaugurating their campaign councils and launching their campaigns across the state.

