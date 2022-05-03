INEC confirms office in Zamfara gutted by fire

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that one of its offices in Zamfara State has been gutted by fire.

This is according to a statement by Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner-& Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

According to the statement, “the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Zamfara State, Professor Saidu Babura Ahmed, has reported that our office in Kauran Namoda Local Government Area was gutted by fire.

“The tragic incident occurred around 11.00 pm on Monday 2nd May 2022. No casualties were reported while critical materials such as Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise stored in fireproof cabinets were saved.

“However, the building was extensively damaged. A number of fixed and movable office furniture were destroyed in spite of the best effort of the Zamfara State Fire Service and the spirited efforts of good Samaritans to contain the inferno.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police has been drawn to this incident. Together with the Fire Service, they have commenced investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and advise the Commission for further action.”