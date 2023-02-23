Biola Azeez

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara state on Thursday commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin shortly after the dispatch of the election materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Ilorin zone, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Garba Attahiru Madami, said that local government areas that are far away from the state capital would be attended to before others.

The INEC boss, who said that the commission had concluded arrangements to ensure credible conduct of the election, said that items distributed included ballot papers for Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections, result sheets and collation forms.

He also said that other items included the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as well as the provisions of several voters to the political parties.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner urged the residents to conduct themselves peacefully before during and after the election.

Also speaking on behalf of other political parties in the state, the Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign council in Kwara state, Dr Mahmoud Ajeigbe, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of INEC during this period.

He urged INEC to provide a level playing field for all political parties and to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the state.

