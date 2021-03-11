INEC clears five political parties for Ekiti constituency bye-election

Ahead of the March 20 House of Assembly bye-election for Ekiti East constituency 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released names of political parties and their candidates for the election.

The position became vacant in February following the death of Adegbuyi Amos who represented the constituency and the subsequent declaration of vacancy for the constituency by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funmiyi Afuye.

The list of the participating parties and their candidates which was released on the INEC website(www.inecnigeria.org) clearly indicated that five political parties submitted a nomination.

According to INEC, five political parties and their candidates includes; Fatoba Oluwole Abraham (All Progressives Congress); Olayinka Christiana (Action Alliance); Idowu Ebenezer( Young Progressives Party); Akintunde Adeyemi ( People’s Democratic Party) and Ilesanmi Margaret (All Progressives Grand Alliance).

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti State has expressed optimism of winning the election next Saturday considering the achievement of the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in the state.

The party Spokesman, Ade Ajayi, said the people of the constituency would support the party and its candidate in achieving victory during the bye-election.

