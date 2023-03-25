Ishola Michael – Bauchi

The immediate family of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has denied that his residence in Bauchi was attacked by miscreants in the early hours of Saturday.

The denial is coming contrary to the widespread reports of a siege on the residence of the INEC Chairman as portrayed by a viral video circulating in social media.

Sunday Tribune findings while going around the family house and as well his Bauchi residence on Sir Kashim Road, close to the Government House revealed that it was just a false alarm by social media peddlers.

One of the younger brothers of Mahmoud Yakubu, Umar Sabo debunked the video reports dismissing it as a false alarm as well as a malicious attempt to smear the good image of the INEC Chairman.

In the same vein, Bauchi State Police Command has declared that hoodlums did not attack the residence of the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in Bauchi State.

According to a press statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, “The attention of the Bauchi State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video making the rounds in the media that the Bauchi residence of Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was attacked by hoodlums, on Saturday.”

The PPRO stated, “We categorically wish to state that the video and its content is entirely fake, as no such event occurred within or around Bauchi metropolis, earlier today.”

“However, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, cognizant of the negative impacts of disinformation on public peace, and security, particularly in this our post-election period, has already ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the origin of the video, with a view to ensuring that the fabricator of the viral clip face the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

Ahmed Wakili added, “Once again, the Bauchi State Police Command reiterates that there was no attack of any nature on the residence of the INEC Chairman in Bauchi. As such, the general public is hereby urged not to panic, while also disregarding the fake video and its malicious content”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele





The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…

EDITORIAL: When will the senseless killings in Southern Kaduna end?

IN continuation of the genocide against the people of Southern Kaduna, about 30 people were allegedly killed in…