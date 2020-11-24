INEC chair: Buhari rebuffs anti-Yakubu forces as Lawan reads nomination letter

Forces within the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for a fresh term of five years as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may have lost out in the power game.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Professor Yakubu, for a second and final term in office.

The request was contained in a letter dated October 21, 2020, and read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission for a second and final term.

“While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the reappointment of the nominee, please accept distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

President Buhari in a separate letter equally requested asked the Senate to confirm Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru as National Commissioner representing the North West in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that Professor Zuru would replace Abubakar Ahmed Nahuche, who has since resigned from the commission.

It reads: “Pursuant to paragraph 14 of Part I(F) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present to the Senate for confirmation, the appointment of Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru as National Commissioner, representing North West in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Senate is invited to note that, this request is sequel to the resignation of Abubakar Ahmed Nahuche, National Commissioner representing North West, who served for four (4) years in the Commission,” Buhari added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…