Israel Arogbonlo

The uploading of election results on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results viewing portal for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls has commenced.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported some concerned Nigerians had called out the Commission for flouting promise made on uploading results of elections in different polling units across the country as they are sorted, counted, and collated.

Recall on November 22, the INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud, said there is no going back on its decision to upload the results of the 2023 general elections on its portal to enable Nigerians to have a real-time view of the results as they are being collated.

However, the Commission failed to upload results after several hours of completion of polls in most of the polling units in the country.

In latest development, INEC has commenced the uploading of results in some of the Polling Units across the country.

As at the time of filing this report, no fewer than 1830 results out of 176846 have been uploaded so far

More details to come…