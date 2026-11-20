THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has endorsed a voluntary Code of Conduct for independent tabulation and publication of election results ahead of 2027.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, gave the backing at a stakeholders’ roundtable convened by Yiaga Africa in Abuja.

According to report by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, states this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Itodo, Amupitan, who was represented by INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Dr Lawrence Bayode, said the code would strengthen transparency and public confidence.

He warned that independently aggregated figures, projections and partial tallies must never be presented as official election results.

“Independent verification should complement electoral accountability, not create competing centres of statutory authority,” the INEC boss stated.

Amupitan outlined six guiding principles for the framework, including methodological integrity, accuracy, information integrity, data security, error accountability and voluntary compliance.

Itodo said independent tabulation helps citizens to scrutinise election outcomes and assess credibility.

The Yiaga Africa boss noted that differing methodologies and publication standards could cause confusion during sensitive collation periods if left uncoordinated.

He stressed that a common code would establish minimum standards, curb premature declarations and ensure findings are backed by reliable verification.

Itodo said Yiaga Africa was expected to lead further engagements to translate the agreed principles into a practical framework before the 2027 general elections.

Participants at the forum included civil society groups, political parties, election observers, the National Broadcasting Commission and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Nigerian Press Council and the Nigeria Union of Journalists.