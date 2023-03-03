By Johnkennedy Uzoma, Owerri

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the winners of the Saturday 25th National Assembly elections held in Imo State

Though in a few federal constituencies, the electoral umpire has yet to conclude the processes.

Also declarations made so far by the INEC has been rejected by some political Parties and their candidates.

In Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency, Mattew Nwogu of Labour Party was declared winner of the election having defeated Albert Agulanna PDP and his APC counterpart.

Nwogu scored 19,813 votes to beat his PDP counterpart who scored 15,400 while APC came second by pulling 8,234 votes.

In Owerri federal constituency

Tony Okere of Labour Party defeated Ikenna Elezieanya of the PDP.

A serving lawmaker Hon. Mirriam Onuoha of the All Progressive Congress defeated Mr. Chikwem Onuoha of Labour Party in Okigwe Federal Constituency.

While ex-deputy speaker of Imo State House of Assembly Hon. Jonas Okeke of PDP stopped the third term bid of Hon. Chike Okafor of APC in Okigweal constituency.

Although in Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru federal constituency, election.there is inconclusive but Uche Ogbuagu of the Labour Party is leading followed by Akarachi Amadi of the APC.

In Oru East/ Orlu/ Orsu federal constituency, Canice Nwachukwu of APC defeated Kingsley Onyegbula of PDP while Engene Dibiagwu of APC also stopped a serving lawmaker Hon. Kingsely Uju of PDP from making his second term bid in Oguta/ Ohaji Egbema/ Oru West federal constituency.





The Nkwerre/ Nwangele/ Isu/ Njaba federal constituency was declared inconclusive but Ugonna Ozurigbo of the PDP is leading followed by Harrison Nwadike of the APC.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of PDP was declared winner of the election in Ideato North/ Ideato South federal constituency having defeated the LP candidate Paschal Obi.

In Ezinihitte Mbaise/ Ahiazu Mbaise Federal Constituency, Emeka Chinedu of PDP defeated Darlington Amaechi Labour Party.

In the election conducted in the three Senatorial constituencies in the state, Sen. Osita Izunaso was declared winner of the election for Imo West district (Orlu zone) having defeated the LP contestants.

Izunaso pulled 73,687 votes to beat Mr. Charles Ugochukwu Ahiz who scored 32,496.

In Imo East (Owerri zone) a serving senator Onyewuchi Ezeanwa pulled 100,631 votes to defeat his opponent in PDP who gathered 87,229 votes.

In Imo North (Okigwe zone) the APC candidate Mr.Patrick Ndubueze floored PDP and LP candidates to be declared winner of the election.