INEC announces February 18 for 2023 general election

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced February 18 as the date for the 2023 general election in the country.

Just as it confirmed that the election timetable will be released after Anambra’s governorship election on November 6.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made the announcement on Wednesday during a one-day public hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021, organised by the Senate Committee on INEC.

According to the INEC boss, the 2023 general elections are exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today.

“By the principle established by the Commission, the 2023 General Election will hold on Saturday 18th February 2023 which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today,” he said.

“We hope to release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the General Election immediately after the Anambra Governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.”

Yakubu, however, raised the alarm that his commission is in the dark about the legal framework for the 2023 general election.

The Bill was sponsored by the trio of Senators Abubakar Kyari, Ovie Omo-Agege and Kabiru Gaya.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that the establishment of the National Electoral Offences Commission was part of the recommendations of Justice Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Committee set up 13 years ago by the late President Umar Yar’Adua administration.

Restating his demand for speedy passage of the Amended Electoral Act, Professor Yakubu maintained that INEC is being constrained to unveil its plan for the next general election in the absence of the legal framework for the process.

He said: “We believe that the committee on INEC in the Senate is on the right trajectory by going this far on the Electoral Offences Commission Bill.

“However, while we are excited by today’s public hearing, I would like to reiterate our appeal to the National Assembly for the expeditious passage of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill and the pending review of the Electoral Legal Framework generally.

“We are confident that the National Assembly will conclude work on the legal framework in earnest. The commission is anxious to know the legal framework to govern the conduct of the 2023 general election. By the principle established by the commission, the 2023 general elections will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days away from today.

“We hope to release the timetable for the general elections immediately after the Anambra governorship election scheduled to hold on November 6, 2021.

“In order to do so, there should be clarity and certainty about the electoral legal framework to govern the 2023 general election.

“We are confident that the National Assembly will do the needful and to do so in earnest.”

While lending his voice in support of the proposed National Electoral Offences Commission, the INEC chairman said its establishment would help to mitigate threats to the electoral process by party things and their sponsors who always frustrate, free, fair and credible elections in the country.

In his welcome address, Senator Gaya who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC said the Electoral Offences Commission is necessary to clear doubts in the minds of those who thrive on perpetuating electoral violence and fraud.