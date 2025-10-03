INEC affirms Shehu Hussaini as Zamfara AA chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has affirmed Hon. Shehu Hussaini as the authentic chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) in Zamfara, putting an end to a protracted leadership tussle within the party.
Addressing journalists in Gusau on Thursday, Hussaini, popularly known as Wazirin Kucheri, said the commission’s recognition marked the resolution of over a year of internal disputes in Zamfara AA.
“After more than one year of leadership tussle, the matter has been resolved by the court. We are now the authentic, duly elected executives of AA under our national chairman, Barrister Adekunle Omaje,” Hussaini said.
He noted that with the leadership crisis settled, the party was now united and positioned to contest and win elections across the state. He urged members and supporters at the national, state, local government, and ward levels to rally behind the leadership.
The AA chairman also announced that the party would soon embark on a revalidation of its membership and begin fresh mobilisation of new members.
“Very soon we will start revalidation of membership and mobilization for new members into our party. We have a better, promising manifesto for the development of Nigeria,” Hussaini assured.
