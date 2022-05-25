INEC advises political parties to be guided by electoral act provisions in Bauchi 

Bauchi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties in the state to be guided by the Electoral Act throughout the process.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ibrahim Abdullahi, gave the advice while supervising the state PDP gubernatorial election held in the state capital.

Ibrahim Abdullahi said that the commission has made electoral guidelines available to political parties, electorates and all the relevant stakeholders to avoid irregularities before, during and after the conduct of the exercise.

The REC stressed the need for all of the electrical processes that will lead to the 2023 general elections to be done within the confine of the relevant laws and regulations.

He commended the PDP for the orderly conduct of the election which saw the former secretary to the state Government SSG, Ibrahim Kashim, as the winner.

