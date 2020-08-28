Industry players design new road map for domestic tourism development in Nigeria

As efforts to develop the Nigerian tourism sector into a thriving business and the best means of diversifying the nation’s economy, stakeholders have developed a new roadmap for the development of domestic tourism.

According to the group, this roadmap, which was unfolded recently during a webinar conference, is expected to serve as the fulcrum for growing the vast and diverse potential of the sector into a money spinner.

The group said tourism can only develop through the concerted efforts of the private sector hence the new move, which enjoys the support of one of the leading banking institutions in the country.

Members of the group, which is made of some of the most experienced tourism entrepreneurs and marketing professionals include Chief Olawanle Akinboboye; Founder/CEO, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, who heads the team, Isaac and Nneka Moses; founders of Goge Africa Worldwide Limited, Efetobo Awhana; Founder/CEO, Nigeria Travel Week, Dr Mohammad Adamu, Founder, Bauchi Friends, and Briane Ebden, Strategic Director/Brand Consultant, TEOO Universal Concepts, as well as Sterling Bank, as the financial institution backing the entire project.

The group in its document, collaborative tourism practitioners’ roadmap for development of domestic tourism in Nigeria, noted that Nigeria as a country is blessed with diverse potentials dotting the 774 local government areas, spanning 923, 768 square kilometers and supported by over 200 million population made of a growing middle class and vibrant youth force, which makes the country a rich market to be explored by both investors and tourists.

It also noted that for meaningful development to take place in the sector, a bottom-top approach mechanism must be adopted as well as the Nigerian domestic scene must also align with the international tourism standards, with Nigeria adopting a central theme or focus as it is obtained in the global tourism ecosystem.

Based on this, the chairman of the group, Akinboboye, disclosed that the central theme for Nigerian tourism as recommended by the group should be cultural and heritage tourism, on which other sub theme revolves, noting that Nigeria boast suffusing and effervescent cultural heritage, which are quite unique and pristine.

“That is our strength; we want to be known as the cultural capital of the world as no other country has such abundant and unique cultural heritage as we do. So, we need to build our destination on that central theme and then other aspects would evolve around it.’’

He further stated that it is only when this is done and Nigeria becomes noted for its cultural heritage as the East Africans are noted for safari and wildlife (Ecotourism) tourism, that real development and marketing of the tourism sector for the benefits of the people and country can be achieved.

Therefore, he said that the group has developed a tourism roadmap for the development of domestic tourism in Nigeria, adding that anybody is welcome to participate in this new move as the document, which has been made public, is expected to form the basis or foundation for participation and investment by interested entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

As a result of the adoption of this central theme for the country’s tourism sector, the group in taking a holistic view of the global tourism ecosystem listed some of the tourism products that can be developed in tandem with the central theme and other sub – themes in order for the country tourism to fit into the global tourism ecosystem.

The document further stated that Nigerians should focus more on developing tourist destinations as opposed to tourist attractions as attractions are not what ignite the interest of the tourists in a country but the destinations which offer the tourists the opportunities to explore and spend money on the activities generated by the destinations.

The group also recommended the creation of destinations across the six geo – political zones of the country based on the peculiarities, cultural affinities and other elements of states within these zones; Destination Oodua, Destination Arewa, Destination Kwenu and Destination Carbd.

It would be recalled that Sterling Bank had earlier made N5 billion seed fund available for investment in tourism. Following this, investors innovative proposal are expected to benefit from the initial disbursement of between N250, 000 and N500, 000 funding for approved projects. The funding is expected to be increased as the project progresses.

Already, the project has attracted the support and participation of Bayelsa, Osun, Nasarawa and Lagos states’ governments with the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism to Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu, Solomon Sonu made a member of the group’s steering committee.

