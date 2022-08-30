Industrialist laments global shortage of wheat, grains

THE Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Slabmark Group, has attributed the global shortage of wheat and other essential grains to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, urging Nigerians and other stakeholders to prioritise agriculture.

Balogun-Kuku stated this during a public lecture programme theme d: Agriculture: ‘The Surest Way to Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Transformation’ organised by the African Agriculture Monitor Magazine at the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The Ibadan-based industrialist who noted that the continued scarcity of grains would make citizens to experience more hardships in the months ahead unless the warring countries reach a lasting truce.

He expressed his displeasure, particularly over the current scarcity and high cost of bread, which is one of the staple foods of Nigerian people saying most people in the country can no longer afford again.

Speaking on the importance of agriculture and the need to prioritise it, especially now, he said: “Agriculture has been one of the oldest professions in the world from time immemorial.

“As a matter of fact, there is nothing you can compare to agriculture.

“Even during COVID-19 period when every other business was down to its lowest ebb, it was only agribusinesses that remained afloat. So, government and other stakeholders must place very high premium on agriculture now.”

He advised young Nigerian graduates to embrace agriculture, urging them to stop chasing white collar jobs and said:” I think the best thing for them now is to fully embrace agriculture.

“There are lots of opportunities in agriculture that they can take advantage of and make very decent living from. Moreover, the raw materials that we export to other countries can be processed here in Nigeria for value addition,such that will tremendously boost the national economy.

“Look at Malaysia and lndonesia, they rely heavily on palm oil from which they generate billions of dollars annually.

“ln the 70s, Nigeria used to be the largest producer of palm oil in the world. Now, we are number nine. So,we must place a very high premium on agriculture now.”

He, however, stressed the need for concerted effort by the government and other critical stakeholders within the grains value chain to galvanize and aggressively drive the grains development programmes in the country.

“Grains is used in producing staple foods such as semolina, bread, noodles and pasta, which form a regular part of meals in most urban and rural households in the country”

Speaking in the same vein, the guest speaker, Professor Taye Amos of the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) harped on urgent need by both the federal and state governments to focus more on agriculture, saying :“ this is the surest way for the country now’’.





The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on agriculture, Pastor Akin Olotu, said the state government has been giving priority to agriculture in the state.

Olotu bemoaned the attitude of stakeholders who are fond of accusing both the states and federal government of not doing enough on agriculture.

He noted that: “Government is doing its best. Our training institutions need to brace up and become 21st century compliant in their researches and the quality of graduates they turn out so as to be able to have more effective implementation of government policies on agric in the field”

The African Agriculture Monitor Magazine also conferred an award of “ Pillar of Agriculture in Nigeria” on Balogun-Kuku and awards on some eminent players in the Nigerian agricultural sector.

