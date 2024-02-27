The founder and executive chairman of Doyin Investment Limited, Dr Samuel Adedoyin, has been appointed as the pioneering Chancellor of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos.

Adedoyin assumed office officially following his investiture at the maiden convocation ceremony of the five-year-old university last week.

The Chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief Rasaq Okoya, and his wife, Mrs. Shade Okoya; the former Minister of Industries, Chief (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande; the wife of the late former governor of Oyo State, Dr. Florence Ajimobi; and the GMD of SystemSpecs, Mr. John Obaro, as well as the immediate past vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, Akoka, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Similarly, Mrs. Ajimobi and Mr. Obaro also received an honorary doctorate degree award at the event.

While the former Oyo State first lady and Chief Executive Officer of Grandex Nigeria Limited was conferred with an honorary PhD in Business Administration, Mr Obaro bagged a doctor of science in ICT.

Giving his maiden speech as chancellor, Prince Adedoyin expressed appreciation to the founder and the entire Trinity University community for finding him worthy to perform the role.

He said he knows that the position is a fresh call for him to do more for humanity and the youth in particular.

He solicited the support and cooperation of all the stakeholders to jointly move the university to greater heights.

He also congratulated the new graduates and urged them to go all out and impact society.

In his own address, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Clement Kolawole, said a total of 72 students from both first and second sets across eight departments were awarded their first degrees at the event.

He said 20 out of the number made first-class honours, while the duo of Chidera Okpala, who studied mass communication and has a CGPA of 4.85, and Oyindamola Adewunmi, who studied microbiology and has a CGPS of 4.88, emerged as the overall best of the first and second sets, respectively.

The vice chancellor congratulated them all and urged them to remain good ambassadors of the university.

He said he is optimistic that they will do well in their future endeavours, as the university has imparted quality training with good character in them.

He also congratulated the Chancellor and the two honorary awardees, saying their sterling contributions in their fields of endeavour and for humanity earned them the honours.

