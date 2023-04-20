inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in California, USA, is set to extend its ride-hailing services to other cities in Nigeria following its successful debuts in Lagos and Abuja.

After months of anticipation, the ride-hailing service will now be available in more cities as interested users enjoy a rewarding app experience.

The mobility app has gained significant popularity worldwide, ranking as the second most downloaded app with more than 175 million downloads.

The app’s unique model that enables drivers and passengers to negotiate has continued to offer a convenient, safe and equitable mode of transportation.

After expanding to the second city in Nigeria, the app has remained successful in providing its services.

With operations in over 700 cities across 47 nations, the ride-hailing company has become the most-sought-hailing platform delivering innovative and fair solutions that address the transportation needs of our customers.

inDrive’s unique peer-to-peer pricing approach has been critical to the app’s popularity and success, with over 175 million downloads and recognition as the world’s second most downloaded mobility app.

The app’s user-friendly interface enables seamless negotiations and a stress-free experience for passengers and drivers, empowered to agree on the ride’s fare and other essential elements.

