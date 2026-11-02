Indonesia wildfires linked to thousands of deaths as smoke spreads

Smoke from months of wildfires across Indonesia has been linked to an estimated 3,560 deaths in September, while hundreds of thousands of people have suffered respiratory illnesses as toxic haze continues to spread across the country.



A report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), published on October 30, estimated that 57.8 million people were exposed to unhealthy or hazardous air quality during the month.



According to Reuters, Indonesia’s Health Ministry recorded about 350,000 cases of respiratory illnesses linked to the fires between August and October 25, with Central Kalimantan accounting for approximately 31,000 cases.

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The fires, worsened by severe drought and El Niño conditions, have destroyed more than 1.9 million hectares of land and sent thick smoke into neighbouring Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and East Timor, according to the report published by AFP.



The Indonesian government has deployed firefighters, medical personnel and millions of face masks to affected areas as efforts to contain the blazes continue.