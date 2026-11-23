At least 24 people have been killed after a massive fire engulfed a confectionery factory in Indonesia, with rescue teams continuing to search for about 30 workers still unaccounted for.

The blaze broke out on Saturday evening, November 21, at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Cikande, Serang regency, Banten province, west of the capital, Jakarta.

Authorities confirmed the death toll on Monday as emergency workers returned to the heavily damaged facility, where remaining hotspots and unstable structures continued to complicate rescue operations, Reuters reported.

About 300 people were reportedly present at the factory complex during the shift when the fire started.

The factory’s parent company, United Family Food, said around 65 workers were believed to have been in the affected section. Authorities confirmed that 29 people had survived, including five who were treated in hospital, while about 30 remained missing.

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The intensity of the blaze left recovered victims impossible to identify through visual examination. Police have therefore begun collecting DNA samples from relatives and personal belongings to establish the identities of those killed, Al Jazeera reported.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have started following an electrical short circuit in an air-conditioning unit, according to presidential labour adviser Said Iqbal. However, investigations into the actual cause remain ongoing.

Iqbal said he would summon the factory’s chief executive as authorities examine workplace safety procedures and the circumstances surrounding the disaster.

The factory manufactures Milkita, a popular milk-based confectionery brand, alongside other consumer products.

The incident has renewed concerns about industrial safety in Indonesia, which has experienced several deadly factory and workplace fires in recent years, according to the Associated Press.