Indonesia: At least five dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali

At least six people have died and dozens are missing after a ferry sank off Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali, rescuers said.

The boat was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew members when it sank near Bali from Banyuwangi on the eastern coast of Java island, the Surabaya office of the National Search and Rescue Agency said.

Thirty-one survivors have been rescued, the agency says, as the search continues. However, several reports indicate there may have been more passengers on board than were listed on the official manifest.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the sinking.

In Indonesia, discrepancies between actual passenger numbers and official manifests are common, often complicating rescue efforts and the identification of victims.

Many of the survivors are residents of the coastal town of Banyuwangi, while others come from more inland areas of Java, according to a list released by authorities.

Rescue operations are underway in the Bali Strait.

President Prabowo Subianto has ordered an immediate emergency response from Saudi Arabia, where he is on an official visit.

The vessel’s route – one of Indonesia’s busiest – is often used by locals going between the islands of Java and Bali.

Marine accidents are frequent in Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago of around 17,000 islands, where uneven enforcement of safety regulations is a longstanding concern.

(BBC)

