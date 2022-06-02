Individuals seeking bail for criminals should be arrested, FCT Minister, Bello says

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Bello Muhammed, FCT Minister

 

As a way to minimize the increasing criminality in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Minister, Mohammed Bello, has suggested that individuals who go to request bail for apprehended criminals with the intention to unleash them back on the society should be arrested.

He made the suggestion following reports that such criminals were being released through the intervention of prominent citizens in the territory.

Appearing at the 40th edition of the ministerial press briefing organized by the presidential communications team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he appealed to residents to expose those involved in freeing such urchins by reporting them to authorities.

Mohammed affirmed that the criminal justice system in the territory has challenges as its three correctional facilities are now filled to capacities and unable to take in more convicts.

According to him, criminals convicted in Abuja courts are now being sent to Suleja in Niger State even as the territory is proposing what he called a “bolster centre” to accommodate underage convicts.


The minister also said that he had demystified the office of the minister by devolving real powers to agencies which empowers them to carry out their responsibilities without undue interference.

He blamed the need for the demolition of structures in the territory on the failure of past ministers to properly carry out their responsibilities.

According to him, if agencies had been able to do their jobs, the structures earmarked for demolition would not have sprung up in the first place.

