Indigent suspects to get free legal services as ACJA monitoring Committee launches scheme

The Administration of Criminal Justice Act Monitoring Committee (ACJAMC) has launched a Police Station Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS) to provide free legal services to vulnerable and indigent persons detained in police stations pending the completion of investigations and their arraignment in court.

Speaking during the launch in Abuja at the weekend, the secretary of the committee, Sulayman Dawodu said the committee, as the custodian of ACJA 2015 is charged with the responsibilities of ensuring speedy and effective dispensation of criminal Justice in the country.

The committee, Dawodu said is in synergy with stakeholders in the judiciary to provide free legal services to indigent people in the society as part of the ACJAMC’s contribution towards sustaining the PDSS and enhancing the effectiveness of criminal Justice system.

He said the birth of PDSS followed the launch of the Force Order 20, which officially gave the scheme the seal of partnership with the Police, authority to attend police stations in Nigeria and notoriety to specifically operate within the Nigeria Police Force across the country.

According to Dawodu, “Force Order 20 is the instrument of authority for duty Solicitors to carry out their duties without fear of reprisals or intimidation”.

ACJA, he pointed out will implement the scheme by stationing duty Solicitors, comprising of lawyers from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at designated police stations under the supervision of a senior Solicitor who will be recruited specifically for the purpose.

Speaking on the role of PDSS on the justice sector, the chairman of the Abuja chapter of the NBA, Mr. Bulus Atsen said the powers of the police need to be checked to avoid abuse and added that, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) created an opportunity for improvement in the criminal Justice law of the country.

He said the police has no power to obtain statement from suspects under duress, and stressed the need for the police to operate in line with the law for transparency and accountability in the administration of criminal Justice system.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.