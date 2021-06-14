Indigenous firms contribute 33% to crude oil reserves, 30% to gas reserves ― DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said that indigenous oil and gas companies are now contributing as much as 33 per cent to the country’s crude oil reserves and about 30 per cent to its gas reserves.

Besides, DPR disclosed that Nigeria’s proven gas deposits have increased to 206.53 trillion standard cubic feet.

Making this disclosure during the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, in Abuja, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Auwalu Sarki, noted that while these companies’ contribution to the reserves was less than 10 million barrels in 2005, it has grown significantly to about 62 million barrels in 2020.

He attributed the growth to recent efforts being made on gas exploration in the country, especially the Decade of Gas Initiative.

Auwalu said, “Nigeria attained the target of 200tcf of natural gas reserves by the Reserve Declaration as at Jan.1, 2019, before the 2020 target. Thereafter, the government set a target to attain a Reserve Position of 2020tcf by 2030.’’

He noted that independent companies are driving value addition to gas, adding that acquisition of divested assets, as well as accelerated appraisal and development efforts, are other driving factors, adding that the country is already benefiting from the deliberate national efforts to boost indigenous participation in the sector.

The Chairman of Nigerian Gas Association and Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ed Ubong, said that gas only accounted for five per cent of Africa’s energy mix.

He said, “Nigeria is sitting on a large, huge resource base of gas, but how much gas are we producing? We are a top ten country when we talk of what we have but when you talk of what we are actually producing we begin to sit back. We are in the top 20 range.

“The gas development in Nigeria has a number of positives, over the last 30 years, we have doubled our domestic gas consumption and moved from about 200 and today in the domestic market we have close to 1.2pcf of gas flowing every day.”

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said there was a need for the industry to move beyond lips service on gas development.

He said, “I want to see a holistic roadmap and action plan that provides the appropriate leverage for the way forward in delivering the Decade of Gas vision. The critical milestone that must be achieved should be clearly stated with short, medium and long-term strategies.’’

The Federal Government had last year put Nigeria’s total gas reserves at 203.16 trillion cubic feet (TCF), representing a marginal increase of 1.16tcf or 0.57 per cent from the 202tcf recorded in 2019. The recent increase implies growth of over 3 trillion.

The Nigerian government, in recent times, has been pushing for a shift in focus in the oil and gas sector, to tap from the country’s huge gas deposits and reduce the dependence on crude oil.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Indigenous firms contribute 33% to crude oil reserves, 30% to gas reserves ; Indigenous firms contribute 33% to crude oil reserves, 30% to gas reserves ; Indigenous firms contribute 33% to crude oil reserves, 30% to gas reserves ; Indigenous firms contribute 33% to crude oil reserves, 30% to gas reserves.