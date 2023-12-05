In a groundbreaking moment for Indian chess, siblings, R Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali Rameshbabu have penned their names in history as the first-ever brother-sister pair to achieve the esteemed title of Grandmaster in the world of chess.

This historic feat was accomplished when Vaishali, 22, crossed the 2500 FIDE ratings during the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain, becoming India’s third female Grandmaster.

Together, the siblings have now become the first brother and sister duo to become grandmasters.

“Becoming a [grandmaster] has been my goal since I started playing chess,” Vaishali said after earning the title last week at the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain.

“I was so close to it so I was really excited but also I had some pressure […] I’m very happy I finally managed to complete the title.”

Becoming a grandmaster is not easy and takes time.

To achieve the title, players must win three norm tournaments – competitions which themselves must meet certain criteria – and surpass an International Chess Federation (FIDE) rating of 2500.

Vaishali had already won three norm tournaments and eventually crossed the 2500 rating with her second-round win in Spain last week.

Vaishali’s brother, one of the best players in the world, said he always knew his older sister would one day accomplish the feat.

“I felt long back that she has GM strength for a long time already,” he told the FIDE last month as his sister approached the rankings points needed.

“I’m happy to see that she’s finally getting to where she belongs.”

As the chess world applauds the historic achievement of the Praggnanandhaa siblings, the future looks promising as they aim to build on their success and bring more accolades to Indian chess.

