Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tendered his resignation to the country’s President Droupadi Murmu, after his cabinet recommended the dissolution of the lower house of parliament Lok Sabha.

Murmu accepted the resignation of Modi and the council of ministers, requesting Modi to act as the prime minister till the new government is formed, an official of the President’s House said.

Modi’s resignation was a part of the protocol followed before the formation of the next government in the country.

The Election Commission of India released the official data on its website early Wednesday, suggesting that the ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, is to form the next government.

