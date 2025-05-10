India, Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire after US mediation

Weeks of escalating tensions following an April attack on Indian-controlled Kashmir appear to be ending as India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, confirmed the ceasefire. Indian officials also confirmed their agreement to halt hostilities.

United States President, Donald Trump, announced the breakthrough on Truth Social.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said he and Vice President JD Vance had engaged with both sides in recent days.

“We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” Rubio stated.

Earlier Saturday, Indian officials said Pakistan had attacked 26 locations across the country. They also reported Pakistani troop movements near the border.

Indian Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri blamed Pakistan for provoking the crisis.

“I have said on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations.

“In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern,” he said.

Indian Army Col. Sofiya Qureshi said Pakistani troop movements suggested plans to escalate further.

She said, “Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness.

“All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded appropriately. Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan military.”

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh denied Pakistan’s claims of successful strikes.

“Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign,” she said.

She listed false claims, including destruction of India’s S-400 system, airfields, artillery, and ammunition depots.

“India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan,” Singh said.

In recent days, the two sides exchanged fire along the border. Civilian casualties were reported on both sides.

Tensions spiked after an April 22 attack on Hindu tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir. India blamed Pakistani-backed militants.

On Wednesday, India launched strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. It said the targets were “terrorist infrastructure.”

Pakistan denied involvement in the attack. It said its strikes were retaliatory.

(ABC News)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE