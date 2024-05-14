At least 14 people have died and dozens were injured after a huge billboard fell on them during a thunderstorm in India’s financial capital Mumbai, according to local authorities.

The billboard collapsed on some houses and a petrol station next to a busy road in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar following gusty winds and rain late on Monday.

Scores were trapped following the incident with rescue operations continuing till early on Tuesday. The thunderstorm brought traffic to a standstill in parts of the city and disrupted operations at its airport, one of the country’s busiest.

Mumbai’s municipal corporation said at least 74 people were taken to hospital with injuries following the accident and 31 have been discharged.

News channels and posts on social media showed the towering billboard billowing in the wind for a while before it gave way and crashed to the ground.

Firefighters stand next to vehicles crushed by the billboard, which fell during a rainstorm in Mumbai, India, on May 13, 2024.

The local weather department had predicted that moderate spells of rain, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kilometers per hour (25-30 miles per hour) were likely to occur in parts of Mumbai district on Monday.

There were temporary flight disruptions at the Mumbai airport, with 15 flight diversions and operations suspended for a little over an hour, ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake, reported.

Mumbai, like several Indian cities, is prone to severe flooding and rain-related accidents during the monsoon season, which usually lasts from June until September every year.

