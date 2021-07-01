Independent monitors will enhance success of N-SIP in communities ― Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, on Thursday, said the deployment of independent monitors will enhance the success of the National Social Investment Programme in the country.

Farouq disclosed this while flagging off the distribution of engagement letters and tablets to 51 trained Independent Monitors for N-SIP in Jalingo, Taraba.

According to her, the monitors were deliberately selected to monitor the implementation of the N-SIP in their own communities to ensure efficiency and guarantee success.

She listed the programmes to be monitored as School Feeding Program, N-power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Trader Moni, among others.

Represented by Group Capt. Sadiq Shehu retired, the Special Adviser to the minister on Technical Matters, Farouq

noted that the exercise was meant to enhance President Muhammadu Buhari’s programmes aimed at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“The Federal Government has decided to share its powers of monitoring the implementation of N-SIP with community members by selecting monitors from the various communities across the country for greater success.

“This exercise is a continuation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s social investment program in lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“The monitors are the programme representatives who will serve as a link between the ministry and the beneficiaries in the communities.

“They are to ensure the reality of this programme at their various locations and help in reducing poverty in our society,” he said.

Ms Beatrice Kichina, the Taraba Focal Person for N-SIP commended President Buhari and the ministry of humanitarian affairs for the initiatives, saying they were laudable policies that were very beneficial to the people of Taraba and the nation.

While charging the monitors not to compromise in their assignment for the good of the people of Taraba, assured them of the needed cooperation to deliver on their mandate.

Mr Bitrus Nyaama, the Taraba Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) warned the monitors against attempts to cheat the government by compromising their job.

He noted that the agency which had staff in all the 16 local government councils of the state would continue to monitor everyone involved in the N-SIP including the independent monitors to enhance success.

