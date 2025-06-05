An environmental scientist, Clement Okpatu, from Okorette, Eastern Obolo in Akwa Ibom State, has debunked recent media reports regarding an alleged oil spill in bodies of water around the area.

Okpatu, in a statement made available to our correspondent in Uyo on Thursday, called for the matter to be laid to rest, stating that a series of independent investigations had disproved earlier claims linking the incident to Sumedha Energy Ltd.

He said findings from environmental scientists, community leaders, and on-ground observations have confirmed that the discolouration and odour observed in local water bodies are part of a natural, seasonal process common during the rainy season. He emphasised that the phenomenon is unrelated to oil or gas operations and involves no petroleum contamination.

“Following a comprehensive, on-ground assessment and scientific consultations, it has been confirmed that the darkened water and reported odour observed in the Emere-Oke and Akpabom communities are the result of a natural hydrological process — a seasonal outflow from ancient inland lakes into the Atlantic Ocean, which is a recurring event during the rainy season.

“This is a classic case of microbial activity acting on decomposing organic matter in stagnant freshwater bodies,” said a university-based environmental microbiologist who requested anonymity due to institutional protocols.

“What people are seeing is stained water, not oil. The brownish-black colouration is the result of humic substances and tannins produced by the breakdown of leaves and organic debris,” the statement noted.

“The water, described by locals as ‘smelly and dark,’ was confirmed through preliminary field tests to contain no hydrocarbon contamination — the primary indicator of an oil spill. Instead, the changes are consistent with anaerobic decomposition in swampy terrains that occurs seasonally in deltaic regions.”

A senior community elder from Akpabom, who has lived in the area for over 70 years, described the phenomenon as normal and expected at this time of year.

“We have seen this water change colour every rainy season. The lakes overflow and run into the ocean. It’s not oil. It has happened for generations,” the elder stated.

Also, clarification on the oil spill rumour came from a technical officer affiliated with Sumedha Energy Ltd, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The officer affirmed that all the company’s operations in Eastern Obolo remain fully compliant with environmental and safety regulations, with no reported leaks, spills, or operational failures.

“All equipment at the Durga 4 site and surrounding infrastructure have been verified to be intact. We maintain routine checks and there’s been no record of any oil release, accidental or otherwise. These allegations are baseless and have no technical merit,” the official said.

The report also revealed that no official notification of an oil spill has been received or recorded by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), the statutory body mandated to respond to and verify oil-related incidents. A regulatory contact within NOSDRA confirmed that no credible evidence of a spill has been presented to the agency, and no directive for remediation has been issued in Eastern Obolo.

Despite the alarm raised, no community member has reported illness, fish kills, or crop failure — common consequences of genuine oil spills. Instead, the concern appears to stem from visual and olfactory misinterpretations of naturally occurring swamp water changes during flood surges.

The findings of this report, according to Okpatu, underscore a critical need for science-based environmental awareness, especially in regions where industrial operations and natural ecosystems coexist. He advocated that ecological justice must be anchored on empirical evidence, not assumptions.

“We welcome citizen engagement in monitoring the environment, but it must be based on fact. Misreporting can lead to panic, erode public trust, and hurt investment in host communities.

“There is no oil spill in Eastern Obolo. The phenomenon described by residents and misrepresented by some voices is a seasonal ecological event — not a petroleum-related disaster. Sumedha Energy Ltd has not violated environmental protocols, and their operations remain under routine surveillance and regulatory compliance.

“Further investigation reveals that there is currently no rig or any oil production activity, nor drilling rig in Emereoke Community as alleged.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE